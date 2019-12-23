I wonder if I will be able to do it.

In 2015 blogger Erica Varlese of Erica.Blog made the decision to snap one photo a day for an entire year. She then posted a round up of the week’s photos once a week. Her work was highlighted on the Daily Post a few years back, when Andrea Badgely provided us with eight tips for sustainable blogging.

It is a project that takes time and discipline to complete. I’m not sure if I have both. But I am intrigued by the idea.

It interests me for a number of reasons.

I want to somehow mark our first year living in London It would be a good way to capture the passing of time and the memories made It would be a test to see if I can follow through to the end of 2020 I’m curious to find out what I can learn from the experience I like taking pictures of the world around me

Erica writes:

Even though my enthusiasm waned towards the end, I still feel like I learned a lot about my eye and style over the course of the year. And there’s so many pictures I took the time to stop and capture that I wouldn’t have otherwise. It’s a great practice to make sure you keep your eye open and aware to fleeting moments that you’d like to snap and save.

It will be Christmas in two days. Time keeps marching. I can feel its passing. And no matter how much I would like to slow it down, it relentlessly moves us along. Christmas will be over. The new year will end and another will start. New memories will become hazy old ones.

There is something attractive about preserving small joys and passing pleasures. A type of exercise in mindfulness that prompts us to be thankful for each day, no matter how awful life can get.

Maybe it’s because we know living can be painful and difficult that we need to find one thing, just one thing, that we can be grateful for each day.

I think I will like to see if I can capture it, whatever that may be, for a whole year.

Photo by Portuguese Gravity on Unsplash