I still cannot believe we are actually here!
It feels like I am going to wake up soon and find myself back in Sydney. I’d walk to the kitchen, have a glass of water and call my husband to tell him of the vivid dream I had.
It doesn’t quite feel real yet.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
Hope it’s going well, Aggie 🙂 🙂
Thanks Jo. We are enjoying the experience so far. It’s an impressive city!
Congratulations and hello to new memories.
Thank you! Hello to new memories indeed!
You made it! Looking forward to following your life in a new location. Cheers to the next chapter of adventures 🙂
Thanks Pam!!
