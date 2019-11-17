by AggieSoon

It’s been an emotional and busy few days.

We have been packing, throwing things out and donating things to charity shops.

We will move out of our apartment tomorrow. My husband will be headed to London before us. And we will follow him shortly after.

It’s been so very sad to say goodbye to people, places and things.

But it’s good to know the sun will rise tomorrow.

#onewordsunday

Oops! It looks like I posted last weeks challenge today!

Head over to Debbie’s blog to see this week’s challenge: Fire 🔥

