It’s been an emotional and busy few days.
We have been packing, throwing things out and donating things to charity shops.
We will move out of our apartment tomorrow. My husband will be headed to London before us. And we will follow him shortly after.
It’s been so very sad to say goodbye to people, places and things.
But it’s good to know the sun will rise tomorrow.
Oops! It looks like I posted last weeks challenge today!
Head over to Debbie’s blog to see this week’s challenge: Fire 🔥
Stunning image that works for fire too….you know, I am certain you will absolutely love London….I am an incy wincy bit jealous! All the best for the move though, that’s a stressful thing to do for o/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Cath! I hope we love London too!!
LikeLike
Never mind – this works brilliantly for both fire and light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I loved your fire image! Very dramatic.
LikeLike
💕
LikeLiked by 1 person