It is Wednesday night as I write.

I am home now after an emotional evening.

In a small room, packed with people, we heard directly from two remarkable people who have come to Australia in search of safety, fairness and dignity.

I asked them if they could tell the room about their home country.

One of them answered the country they fled was not their home. If it was home, they’d still be there.

It was a sobering, and powerful answer that will remain with me.

Their humanity shone through that night. We heard their desperate need for protection from our Government. Their desire to call this democratic country home. And their wish to contribute more fully to it.

There were about 100 people who came tonight. And I hope many of them were moved to action.

Thank you to those who wished me well speaking at my first political event.

The image isn’t mine. My husband took it as I spoke.

