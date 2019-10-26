Him: Mum can we go now? I don’t understand this and I feel like my brain is going to malfunction.

Me: You’re not supposed to understand it. You’re supposed to engage with it visually and let the image wash over you.

Him: No. You are supposed to get the information from the image. Not by reading a long explanation of what they’re supposed to be. Otherwise Art Galleries might as well be libraries!

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!