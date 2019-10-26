by AggieSoon

Him: Mum can we go now? I don’t understand this and I feel like my brain is going to malfunction.

Me: You’re not supposed to understand it. You’re supposed to engage with it visually and let the image wash over you.

Him: No. You are supposed to get the information from the image. Not by reading a long explanation of what they’re supposed to be. Otherwise Art Galleries might as well be libraries!

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.