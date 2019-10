Taken in China some years ago.

We were going to a wedding in South Korea and visited Beijing on our way.

I was recently asked what I would be doing if I didn’t have to work.

“I would be travelling the world with these two,” I responded.

It’s because as I get ready to leave the country where I spent so much of my life, I’ve come to realise “home” is where they are.

