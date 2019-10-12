by AggieSoon

They’re so pretty!

I love all the colours on display.

Gave into temptation and bought some green yarn to knit into a scarf.

I know. I know. I am headed for London in a few weeks.

There will be much to do and not enough time. But surely I can knit in the evenings?

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

