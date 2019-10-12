They’re so pretty!
I love all the colours on display.
Gave into temptation and bought some green yarn to knit into a scarf.
I know. I know. I am headed for London in a few weeks.
There will be much to do and not enough time. But surely I can knit in the evenings?
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
So very pretty . . . make a great lines&squares too!
Thank you 😊 I didn’t think of that!
I love yarns on display, colour sorted. Just like books (although they should be sorted according to content but still …)
Me too. They’re bright and beautiful. Makes me smile. 😁
Ooh, you’ll have fun! And aren’t those colours gorgeous? 🙂 🙂
I thought so! Thanks Jo!
