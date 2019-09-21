by AggieSoon September 21, 2019 I am going to miss these beautiful gum trees when we leave. For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday! Like this:Like Loading... Related
I think I missed something – are you moving??
Yes! Our family will be heading to London in a couple of months! 😁
Thats great! I hope you are excited!!
Lots of mixed feelings right now. But yes I am feeling excited too!
I’m excited for you, but totally understand the mixed feelings 💜
That’s definitely good cause for tree hugging 🙂 🙂
I think so too! 😁
