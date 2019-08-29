My family.
On warm days we would lounge outside on the couch watching television.
About another month to go before my husband comes back from his overseas job and we can be together again.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #63: Together
Stories from the journey home
I’m sure you are counting down the days. I hope they go quickly!
Only a little over a month to go now!! Thanks Sandy.
