by AggieSoon
Found on my desk on my first day at my new job

I’ve recently started working with our community service department.

For two days a week I help people who have fled conflict and persecution and are struggling with their health and well-being.

I’ve been tasked to set up a community engagement program as part of the role. So far it has involved a lot of research and planning.

I’ve been at the job for about three weeks. And I think I had a good day yesterday.

I listened and watched as my colleagues helped people. They were amazing.

Thankful there are systems in place to provide support. It’s not enough, but there are some measures set up to provide hope when people are desperate.

We must always strive to do better, but there is so much to thank God for.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.

