Spotted Peter Drew‘s work plastered on a wall near Chinatown.
Nice to see it up there. Even after a few years since his work started going up.
Still provoking us to question what it means to be Australian.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
Stories from the journey home
Spotted Peter Drew‘s work plastered on a wall near Chinatown.
Nice to see it up there. Even after a few years since his work started going up.
Still provoking us to question what it means to be Australian.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.