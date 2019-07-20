The beach at sunrise. It’s one of my great pleasures.

There is a group of us who often go for a sunrise walk to greet the weekend.

We talk about the people we love. We support each other through the good and not so good stuff.

It is a joy to meet up regularly and share our lives.

The image was taken this morning on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

It’s my contribution to Debbie’s Six Word Saturday this week.