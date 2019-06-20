by AggieSoon

At the beach earlier this year. Marking Australia Day.

It is a difficult day for Australia’s First Peoples. For many many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the day is time to mourn and acknowledge their survival.

I can’t wait for the day when we can all celebrate this remarkable country.

I looked down and took a picture of the land on which I stood to acknowledge its Traditional Custodians and pay my respects to the Elders past, present, and emerging.

The image was my attempt to stand in solidarity with them.

Always was, and always will be, Aboriginal land.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #53: Down

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.