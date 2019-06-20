At the beach earlier this year. Marking Australia Day.

It is a difficult day for Australia’s First Peoples. For many many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the day is time to mourn and acknowledge their survival.

I can’t wait for the day when we can all celebrate this remarkable country.

I looked down and took a picture of the land on which I stood to acknowledge its Traditional Custodians and pay my respects to the Elders past, present, and emerging.

The image was my attempt to stand in solidarity with them.

Always was, and always will be, Aboriginal land.

