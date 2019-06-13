I didn’t know my grandmother very well.
She lived half a world away in South Korea.
They say she was beautiful. They say she was organised and kind.
I wish I knew her better.
But I ran out of time.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #52: Regret
Stories from the journey home
I didn’t know my grandmother very well.
She lived half a world away in South Korea.
They say she was beautiful. They say she was organised and kind.
I wish I knew her better.
But I ran out of time.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #52: Regret