Nomad turns two today!
I published my first blog post on WordPress on 23 May 2017. It was my take on that question. THE question that people of colour are often asked: Where do you come from?
I still, to this day, do mental gymnastics trying to work out how best to answer it.
The short answer is Hobart, Tasmania.
The long answer gets a little complicated.
Since that day two years ago, I’ve plastered more than 300 posts on the internet for people to read and hopefully enjoy. I have also been grateful for their kind comments and encouragement.
I have not been posting my thoughts as much recently as my fellowship with a national advocacy organisation has taken its toll. I look forward to getting time and mental energy back to start up my longer Monday posts soon.
Anyway, I just wanted to say thank you for reading Nomad. Here’s to another year of personal reflections, after school conversations and remarkable people doing wonderful things!
Congratulations and happy 2nd birthday!! I look forward to reading more from you as and when you are able to post 🙂 It sounds like you are very busy at the moment!
Thank you!! 😁 I am a little stretched at the moment. But I am learning lots!
Cograts! I’ve loved your blog from the beginning–and always check out your posts, no matter the frequency. Our blog birthdays are very close. I’ll be sharing cake with you virtually! Enjoy!
Happy blog birthday soon to you too Rebecca! Finding blogger friends like you has been one of the joys of writing Nomad.
