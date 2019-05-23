Nomad turns two today!

I published my first blog post on WordPress on 23 May 2017. It was my take on that question. THE question that people of colour are often asked: Where do you come from?

I still, to this day, do mental gymnastics trying to work out how best to answer it.

The short answer is Hobart, Tasmania.

The long answer gets a little complicated.

Since that day two years ago, I’ve plastered more than 300 posts on the internet for people to read and hopefully enjoy. I have also been grateful for their kind comments and encouragement.

I have not been posting my thoughts as much recently as my fellowship with a national advocacy organisation has taken its toll. I look forward to getting time and mental energy back to start up my longer Monday posts soon.

Anyway, I just wanted to say thank you for reading Nomad. Here’s to another year of personal reflections, after school conversations and remarkable people doing wonderful things!