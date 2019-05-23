Every day we should hear at least one little song, read one good poem, see one exquisite picture, and, if possible, speak a few sensible words. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

I would love to see one exquisite picture every day. But more often than not, every other day… week… or month, will have to do.

Sometimes beauty travels over centuries and across the seas. And I know I will not see the real thing again, perhaps in my lifetime, after I leave the exhibition.

Woman reading a letter, Vermeer, 1663

Thank you Debbie for the inspiring quote this week!