Sometimes peace comes unexpectedly.
You can be waiting for your peanut butter and jam sandwich at a cafe when you spy a table plant quietly minding its business.
The surrounding noise melts away and you’re left smiling at this little plant for a moment or two.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #49: Peaceful
You have a cafe that serves peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Oh yum!!
I have to ask for them. But they are kind enough to make it for me!
How cool. I don’t know of any cafes that would do that. It’s nice simple comfort food.
