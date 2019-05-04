Loved the unexpected interplay of pink, white and grey!
“Mum what are you doing??” asks my bewildered son.
Sometimes love, you just have to stop and snap the road.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
Stories from the journey home
Loved the unexpected interplay of pink, white and grey!
“Mum what are you doing??” asks my bewildered son.
Sometimes love, you just have to stop and snap the road.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
The white looks like icing sugar, but that probably because I’ve been baking today 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does a bit!
LikeLiked by 1 person