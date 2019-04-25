It never snows here. It just gets dark earlier.
Some winters are rainy. Other winters are mild and dry.
I am looking forward to the colder days.
I loved the crisp winter air and big warm coats when I was growing up in Hobart.
But it doesn’t get as cold here in Sydney.
Sometimes I miss living someplace with no snow. Then, it snows and looks so pretty until I have to shovel. Yes, I’ll take the no snow places. 😀
😂 I didn’t know about the shoveling!
Ah, yes! When it snows more than a couple of inches, shoveling may be required for those of us who do not own a snow blower in order to be able to drive the car out of the garage and down the driveway. 😊
