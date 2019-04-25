by AggieSoon

It never snows here. It just gets dark earlier.

Some winters are rainy. Other winters are mild and dry.

I am looking forward to the colder days.

I loved the crisp winter air and big warm coats when I was growing up in Hobart.

But it doesn’t get as cold here in Sydney.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #47: Winter

