I like colourful socks. They make me smile.
Not quite boots and scarves weather though. It’s still a pretty warm and sun drenched Autumn.
#smallthings #thankful
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
Stories from the journey home
I like colourful socks. They make me smile.
Not quite boots and scarves weather though. It’s still a pretty warm and sun drenched Autumn.
#smallthings #thankful
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
I don’t think there is anything more simple or better than warm fuzzy socks and a cup of coffee on a cold day! Rock on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! Will do. Thank you 😊!
LikeLike
Love the socks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are very wonderful sox, Aggie. It’s so good to have happy feet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Tish!
LikeLiked by 1 person