Hello everyone.

I usually post a reflection or a story on Mondays. But not today.

I am going to get very busy over the next few months.

I’ve been offered and have accepted a fellowship with a national peak body for people who have fled conflict and who are seeking protection in Australia.

With my responsibilities at home, at work and this fellowship, I think I will not be able to keep up with a weekly Monday post for a while.

I will still try to post something short once or twice a week. I think my journey through the old Daily Post Photo Challenge archives is still continuing and I am enjoying Six Word Saturdays. (Thank you Debbie for hosting it and other challenges!)

But that’s it for my longer Monday posts for a little while.

Thank you for your kindness and encouragement. I hope to write more soon!

Photo by Sarah Swinton on Unsplash



