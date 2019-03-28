This is an old photo.
It was taken a few days before our son was due to be born.
We washed his clothes and swaddling for the first time and waited for him to arrive.
The Daily Post Photo Challenge #43: Waiting
Stories from the journey home
Lovely memory 😀
Thanks Su!
Wonderful!❤️
😁
How sweet!
Thanks Susan!
