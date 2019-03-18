by AggieSoon

I met George last year. He was an elderly man, ageing happily in a nursing home with his wife, Barbara.

He served in World War II. He saw terrible battles and survived them.

He loved his wife dearly. I could see his face change as he talked about her. He looked like he was lit from the inside as he spoke of how they met and how wonderful she was.

George died last week.

A few weeks before, his wife passed away. They say he couldn’t get over it and soon followed her.

He was a kind and gentle man.

If you have time today, please remember this world once held someone called George who served his country and lived his life well.

His story is captured here.

Featured image by Andrew Neel on Unsplash.

