I took him to the 19th Sydney Biennale. He was seven years old.

Me: There’s a wall full of nudes here sweetheart. They’re beautiful but I’m not sure how you’d…

Son: It’s ok mum. I know not to laugh.

I take our boy to the Art Gallery of NSW often.

He used to love spending time with me there when he was younger. He resists more now he is older, but he still follows me there when I insist.

