by AggieSoon

It’s been a day since we heard the terrible news from New Zealand. And now tonight I hear children are among the dead.

I am appalled at what a senator from Queensland said in the wake of such tragedy. And utterly ashamed that he used scripture to justify his comments.

Most of all I am so very sorry for the pain his awful, disgusting, words has caused people.

He, and his twisted world view, does not belong in the Australian parliament.

My heart goes out to people in Christchurch and the Muslim community who have been vilified for so long.

One of the first people killed was 71-year-old Afghan refugee, Daoud Nabi.

They say he was a man who helped everyone.

His last words to the terrorist was “Hello brother.”

