Hello there!

For people who regularly follow Nomad, this will be a slight change to the schedule.

I usually post a story on Monday. But not today.

Instead I will publish a story on Valentine’s Day at my employer’s request.

The post is about a couple and their remarkable story of faithfulness and love.

I hope you come back again on Valentine’s Day to read their story.

My journey through old Daily Post Photo Challenges will be posted tomorrow instead of Thursday.

In the meantime, here is a picture of a bird for you to enjoy.