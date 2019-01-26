Or a “Pav”. It is a meringue-based dessert topped with whipped cream and fruit that is almost Australia’s national dish. Although New Zealanders would like to claim it was invented in their country first.

The dessert was created in honour of the Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova, when she toured Australia and New Zealand in the 1920s.

Although the dessert can be made and eaten anytime, nothing says summer in Australia more than a Pav. I made this one for Christmas last year.

