by AggieSoon

It’s still summer in Australia. Autumn is some months away.

The image was captured a while ago when the leaves fell.

I can’t wait for the cooler weather. It’s been a hot summer.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #33: Fall

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.