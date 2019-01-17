It’s still summer in Australia. Autumn is some months away.
The image was captured a while ago when the leaves fell.
I can’t wait for the cooler weather. It’s been a hot summer.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #33: Fall
I would be glad to send some winter air your way….it you could share some warmth! Too bad we can’t arrange that! (Ha)
Indeed!
Sending you thoughts of snow to cool ya! We had our first snowfall of the season (don’t get much here in Maryland, U.S.) over the weekend. It’s stuck around, but it will be gone soon. My boys have been having a blast!
Sounds wonderful! We are wilting in the heat over here!
