It’s a different kind of image this week. I recently downloaded Photofox and had some fun editing photos.
This is our son’s first batch of cupcakes. He made it himself with little supervision. He was so proud of them that day and loved sharing them with his father and me.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
Good job! They look yummy.
Thanks Sandy. They weren’t too bad!
Yum! I try to get my boys interested in cooking and meal prep–I think you have the idea there. I’m going to have to do it through a yummy treat!
I think they get more “inspired” that way! All the best!
Well done to your son! They look delicious!! What flavour were they?
Thank you! They were his favorite flavour – cookies and cream!
Delicious! They look great, he should be very proud of himself 🙂
