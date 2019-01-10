This image of Australian actor, Guy Pearce, was the winner of the People’s Choice award at last year’s Archibald Prize exhibition.

“I see profound depth of emotion and some sadness in Guy’s eyes, however, his gaze is direct and bold. It was this curious melding of uncompromising determination and a certain boyish sweetness that led me to ask if I could paint his portrait,” says the artist of the portait, Anne Middleton.



The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #32: Faces