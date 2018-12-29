I don’t know why I did it. There were a lot of people in the city that day. The day’s news informed me that some were out there in the morning for that special bargain before the stores even opened.

The best part of the visit was an unexpected hello from a salesperson I used to chat to in another suburb, outside the crazy CBD. She was now working in the city for another store. She spotted me, made the time to chase me down, give me a hug and wish me a good day. It was lovely. Her name was Jae Won.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.