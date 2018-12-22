Just a few thank yous to friends who shared our lives this year. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas and a wonderful new year.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
Stories from the journey home
Just a few thank yous to friends who shared our lives this year. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas and a wonderful new year.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too!
LikeLike
Happy Christmas, Aggie – I hope you have a wonderful time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Val. A very happy Christmas to you too. 🥳
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful card. Wishing you a fun and love-filled Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww 🥰 thank you Su! I hope so too. Take care of that ankle and much love to you and yours over Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas! Hope you get some good fun in with your family!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Rebecca! We’ll all be working at a local Church in Redfern on the day. Hoping it will be a good family bonding time. Hope you guys will have a meaningful time full of love, enjoying the company of family and friends and remembering those who won’t be there. Sending you virtual hugs from Australia. Happy Christmas!
LikeLike
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ruth! You too. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas to you! I hope you have a wonderful festive season!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 😊! Wishing you a wonderful time also!
LikeLike
Lovely!
And a very Merry Christmas to you, Aggie, and to your friends and family
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Debbie! You too. 🎉
LikeLike
That’s a wonderful Christmas card. Happy holidays, Aggie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too Ilka! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas Aggie and happy holidays 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy holidays! 🎄🍾🥂🎉🥳
LikeLiked by 1 person