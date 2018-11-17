It was our boy’s birthday. I made him cupcakes with his favourite icing.
I sang him happy birthday and watched him smile.
“Mum, you are a terrible singer,” he said.
He didn’t want a party this year. He said it seemed a little childish.
He is now twelve years old and already too grown up for me.
We couldn’t get a picture the first time. He was happy to stand with the candle lit cupcakes again for the image.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
12! Very grown up! but great that he still loves cup cakes and gooey icing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s true! Thank goodness!
LikeLike
Happy Birthday to your baby! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re entering g a whole new phase with him. Different, but lots of fun still. Hope you all had a lovely celebration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right Su. I think I am. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person