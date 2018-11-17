It was our boy’s birthday. I made him cupcakes with his favourite icing.

I sang him happy birthday and watched him smile.

“Mum, you are a terrible singer,” he said.

He didn’t want a party this year. He said it seemed a little childish.

He is now twelve years old and already too grown up for me.

We couldn’t get a picture the first time. He was happy to stand with the candle lit cupcakes again for the image.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.