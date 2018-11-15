by AggieSoon

“Atomic: full of love, full of wonder” by Nike Savvas, Australia

I saw the installation for the first time at the Art Gallery of New South Wales earlier this year. Thousands of colourful balls were vibrating on a string.

It was beautiful.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #24: Colorful

