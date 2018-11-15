“Atomic: full of love, full of wonder” by Nike Savvas, Australia
I saw the installation for the first time at the Art Gallery of New South Wales earlier this year. Thousands of colourful balls were vibrating on a string.
It was beautiful.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #24: Colorful
So colorful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a fun work. I can imagine how ool it must have looked “in real life.” 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was fun! And loud. I don’t expect that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person