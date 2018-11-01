I liked the old-fashioned book cover.
The Arrival by Shaun Tan was published in 2006.
It tells the story of a traveller who leaves behind everything he knows to journey to a strange country.
It is a place devoid of family and friends. Where the future is uncertain and everything is unfamiliar.
The back cover says this:
This silent graphic novel is the story of every migrant, every refugee, every displaced person, and a tribute to all those who have made the journey.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #22: Old Fashioned
That is a wonderful cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sandy 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person