I liked the old-fashioned book cover.

The Arrival by Shaun Tan was published in 2006.

It tells the story of a traveller who leaves behind everything he knows to journey to a strange country.

It is a place devoid of family and friends. Where the future is uncertain and everything is unfamiliar.

The back cover says this:

This silent graphic novel is the story of every migrant, every refugee, every displaced person, and a tribute to all those who have made the journey.

