The string of shoes was found in Melbourne many years ago. I’m not sure if they’re still there.
Captured the image on the phone.
It’s my entry for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday this week!
Shoe-hanging seems a popular activity – but this is the best collection I’ve seen
I never know how they get them up there! Although I suspect they used ladders for these. 😁
