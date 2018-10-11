It is a 12-year-old teddy bear we retired to the shelf some time ago. The material was getting too thin and fragile.

For a time, teddy accompanied our son everywhere. They had great times in the park; snuggled on cold nights looking through picture books; ran down hills and spent long days at daycare.

When the time came to retire his friend, he understood. Teddy was getting too old for adventures. But our son was still heartbroken.

He kept asking if there was any way we could mend him. But we couldn’t. The material was too worn. Sewing tears closed would only open up other tears somewhere else.

It’s been years since Teddy went to the shelf, but there are times when he is still needed.

I remember picking up T. from school after a rough day at work.

“I am a bit sad today. Can I hug your teddy when I get home?” I ask.

Our son looks at me and thinks for a bit.

“Ok. But don’t squeeze too hard because Teddy is fragile too.”

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #19: Worn