The numbers were found at a caravan park in Umina — a seaside suburb in New South Wales.

My lovely in-laws chase the sun and warm weather. When winter arrives, they hook up the caravan to their car and leave for sunshine and blue skies up the coast.

They have done so for a number of years now. However, this was their final trip.

280 was the lot next to theirs.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #17: Numbers