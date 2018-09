It was a beautiful night. A warm night. A friend and I bought cheap-ish tickets to the Opera on the harbour.

I left my husband and young son at home, and we saw fireworks and betrayal play out over the water.

The giant orange ball was supposed to represent the rising sun. Alas for poor Cio-Cio-San the day just brings heartbreak.

The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

