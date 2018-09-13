Well, it was tiny when we saw it.
Then I zoomed in and took the picture on my phone. Now it looks huge.
My apologies to anyone who hates spiders.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #15: Tiny
Stories from the journey home
Looks a bit frightening–only because it doesn’t look like any spider I’ve seen in person! A pretty yellow color, really.
Ha! Thank you Rebecca.
