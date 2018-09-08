There is a mountain in Hobart. I’ve always known it as Mt Wellington. But it reclaimed its aboriginal name not too long ago — Kunanyi.

On a clear day, you can see the Derwent river stretch before you and flow out to sea. Not that day though. We had gone up but the clouds covered the view.

All you could see for miles were white clouds.

The air was fresh. The sunlight was warm. It was beautiful.

