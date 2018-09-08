There is a mountain in Hobart. I’ve always known it as Mt Wellington. But it reclaimed its aboriginal name not too long ago — Kunanyi.
On a clear day, you can see the Derwent river stretch before you and flow out to sea. Not that day though. We had gone up but the clouds covered the view.
All you could see for miles were white clouds.
The air was fresh. The sunlight was warm. It was beautiful.
It’s my entry for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday this week.
Beautiful shot. I’m always pleased when placenames revert to their indigenous originals, and even more when people actually use them.
Me too. But it’s been difficult. I’ve known it as mt Wellington since I was a child.
Nice angle! 🙂 🙂 I was expecting a sky-diver but I prefer this.
Sky diving would have been great!
Best high ever.
😎👍
Love that–beautiful pic!
Thanks Rebecca! 😄
It’s going to be hard to not call it Mt Wellington after a lifetime, but thank you for sharing the name change, Aggie
I can understand that. 😁
