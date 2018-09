Potentiality for Love — Mahdollinen Rakkaus, by Eija-Liisa Ahtila.

The installation by the Finnish artist questions the potential for empathy and love between living beings.

Using LED modules, the artist creates a moving image of a woman who looks like she is floating through space. It’s a sketch of a distant memory; of a mother; of loss and distance.

