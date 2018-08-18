by AggieSoon August 18, 2018August 18, 2018 It was yum! For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday. Like this:Like Loading... Related
Looks lovely; I’m trying to imagine lavender, which I only know as a scent — as a taste. Must try to use it in cooking sometime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Su! It tasted sweet with the lavender scent. I don’t know if it was the flavour or scent that made it a lavender ice cream 🍦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks lovely but I never liked parma violets so I might prefer it to be blueberry. 🙂 🙂 My loss, Aggie. I’d give it a try, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s ok. I don’t think my husband enjoyed it much! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks delicious 🖤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoyed it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting. I love the fragrance of lavender but have never tasted it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It tasted sweet with a lavender smell. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, what a color! 😀
I am loving lavender in all its variations, shapes and colors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe. The image was filtered. But it was a lovely shade of purple in real life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I don’t care, it’s still a great purple.
LikeLiked by 1 person