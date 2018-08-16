One giant painting of a man with a bird cage. Found on one of our walks around our neighbourhood.
Taken on the phone and edited using Hipstamatic.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #11: One
Stories from the journey home
An empty bird cage. Because he’s let the bird fly free. 🙂
I was wondering why it was empty!
