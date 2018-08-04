by AggieSoon

IMG_4140

It seems like the practice of making a wish on a dandelion was around since the 1800s. Young women believed that if all the seeds flew away after they blew on it, the object of their affections will return their feelings. If seeds remained, that’s it. They either had second thoughts, or didn’t even think about them at all.

They say eventually, the wishes became more diverse and included non-romantic varieties.

The image was taken on my phone and filtered using Hipstamatic.

It is my entry for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.

