This is one of my favourite early morning walk captures. It’s a surf boat being pushed out to sea by surf lifesavers honing their skills.

Australian beaches can be dangerous for novice swimmers and for those who don’t follow a few simple rules, like swimming between the flags. The surf can be rough at times and it is these guys who will jump in to save people who have got themselves in trouble.

It’s my submission this week for Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.

