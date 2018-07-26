Called 1,000 Cranes, this installation is by artists Ambient & Co. It was inspired by a Japanese legend that states 1,000 paper cranes in the home will bring happiness and eternal good luck.

The cranes light up as visitors move through the space. As the crowd grows, the number of lit cranes also grow until all 1,000 are illuminated in the darkness.

In a world full of negativity, the creators’ aim was to unify the community and send a message of hope, of positivity, into the night sky.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #8: Light