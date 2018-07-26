Called 1,000 Cranes, this installation is by artists Ambient & Co. It was inspired by a Japanese legend that states 1,000 paper cranes in the home will bring happiness and eternal good luck.
The cranes light up as visitors move through the space. As the crowd grows, the number of lit cranes also grow until all 1,000 are illuminated in the darkness.
In a world full of negativity, the creators’ aim was to unify the community and send a message of hope, of positivity, into the night sky.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #8: Light
This is beautiful. I learned how to fold origami cranes in grade school, and I love seeing them in a big installation like this.
Thank you. It was lovely. Made you not mind the crowd so much!
Great pic and lovely sentiment. Reminded me of the exhibit my dad and his girlfriend just saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama: the pics were amazing. Wish I’d gone: https://www.clevelandart.org/exhibitions/yayoi-kusama-infinity-mirrors
She is incredible! I wish I had too!
