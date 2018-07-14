Giant clouds at Dee Why beach on a morning walk one weekend.
The image was taken on the phone and edited using Hipstamatic.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!
Wow, that’s an enormous one! I like the light-dark contrast.
janet
Hello Janet! Thank you!
Massive indeed. Well captured!
Thank you Ron!
