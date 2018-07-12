In the last month of spring you will see jacaranda trees bursting with lilac flowers along Sydney streets. My husband calls them a weed because they’re not native to the country. But I don’t care.

I think they’re beautiful.

The trees mean a lot to me. Especially because they came here from other parts of the world. They’re a beautiful symbol of migration and making a home on foreign soil.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #6: Spring