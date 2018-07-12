In the last month of spring you will see jacaranda trees bursting with lilac flowers along Sydney streets. My husband calls them a weed because they’re not native to the country. But I don’t care.
I think they’re beautiful.
The trees mean a lot to me. Especially because they came here from other parts of the world. They’re a beautiful symbol of migration and making a home on foreign soil.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #6: Spring
I have similar conversation with my husband😊
They can be so pragmatic!
Ha ha true My husband has been wanting to cut our tree for the last 5 years, each spring I remind him of its beauty😊
Good on you! Keep fighting the good fight! 😁
