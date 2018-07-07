by AggieSoon

Caught a young couple appreciating the sunrise. It was on one of my early morning walks with friends.

“It’s not too shabby this morning,” my friend turned to me and smiled.

Yes. Sometimes, it’s even glorious. Wishing you all a beautiful day.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.

11 Comments

  6. Pingback: They watched the rising sun together — Nomad https://nomadonline.blog/2018/07/07/they-watched-the-sun-rise-together/ – „Ingerii sunt spirite inaripate, prietene cu spiritul tau inaripat.“

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s