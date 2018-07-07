Caught a young couple appreciating the sunrise. It was on one of my early morning walks with friends.
“It’s not too shabby this morning,” my friend turned to me and smiled.
Yes. Sometimes, it’s even glorious. Wishing you all a beautiful day.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
And to you too! It’s glorious here, as well 🙂 🙂
Thank you. That’s awesome 😎
My first healthy-feeling morning in a month or so. I feel resurrected–and especially so thanks to your wonderful photo. Thanks
Thank you for your lovely comment Ron. Sorry to hear you weren’t well. But I’m glad you are feeling better.
What a beautiful photo. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
😊 thank you. It was my pleasure!
That’s dreamish, I love the wonderfully captured sunrays.
Thank you Ilka!
So beautiful
Hi zaralouki! It was a lovely moment. Worth getting up in the dark!
